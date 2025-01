Dechert advises Metric Capital on €100 million investment

Dechert supported Metric Capital Partners with a €100 million investment in Aonic, boosting its gaming sector expansion plans. The investment aims to drive innovation and further growth within the European gaming industry, where Aonic has established itself as a significant player since its inception in 2021. The group now operates 12 businesses across Europe and North America, generating €151 million in revenue. This transaction is one of the largest growth capital investments made in the European video gaming market to date. Dechert’s team advising Metric Capital Partners included Mark Evans, Giovanni Russo, and a team of associates across various specialties.