Debenhams Ottaway’s corporate and commercial team strengthened

With nearly 20 years of commercial law experience, Sarah Liddiard brings extensive expertise in helping businesses—from small owner-managed firms to UK branches of multinationals—develop robust commercial contracts to support growth and mitigate legal risks. Sarah joins from regional firm Machins.

Andrew Yates, Head of Corporate and Commercial at Debenhams Ottaway, commented: "Sarah's appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to building a talented team that helps our clients achieve their goals and protect their interests. We are thrilled to welcome her."

Sarah expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm: "I am excited to be part of Debenhams Ottaway’s dynamic and respected team, known for its commitment to going above and beyond for clients both locally and internationally."

Alongside Sarah, Millie Reynolds has qualified into the corporate and commercial team after completing her training with the firm.

The team, led by Andrew Yates and also including partner James Brawn, senior associate Rebecca Lorne, and solicitor Tara Tatti, has received positive feedback from clients, with The Legal 500 UK praising their flexibility and expertise. One client noted the team provided “clear, concise advice that allowed us to get to the right outcomes.”

This expansion highlights Debenhams Ottaway’s continued growth and commitment to providing excellent service to its business clients.