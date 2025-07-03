In a significant step towards enhancing the quality of asylum decision-making, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, David Bolt, has launched an inspection focusing on the processes surrounding asylum casework. The consultation period for submitting evidence has now been extended, allowing those with relevant experience until the close of play on 9 July 2025 to contribute their insights.

David Bolt stated, "As Independent Chief Inspector, I am inviting anyone with knowledge or first-hand experience of Home Office asylum decision making to submit evidence to inform this inspection." The call for evidence invites participants to share perspectives on several key areas, including the clarity and accessibility of guidance for processing asylum claims, the communication practices with claimants, and the substantive interviews conducted during the asylum process. It also seeks to explore factors influencing the quality of asylum decisions, as well as any changes in the consistency and accuracy of these decisions since early 2024.

Participants are encouraged to submit evidence on additional points beyond the specified areas, which will help shape the focus of the upcoming inspection. Notably, any information provided may be included in the final report, although the ICIBI maintains a practice of anonymising sources and case studies to ensure confidentiality.

It is crucial to note that while the Independent Chief Inspector is keen on systemic issues within asylum decision-making, its remit does not extend to investigating individual cases or making decisions regarding asylum applications, as these responsibilities lie solely with the Home Office.

The Independent Chief Inspector's call for evidence reflects a proactive approach to understanding the complexities of asylum decision-making in the UK, taking into account both successes and areas for improvement as the review progresses. Interested parties are invited to submit their evidence via email, and further information regarding data protection can be accessed on the ICIBI’s website.