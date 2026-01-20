In a recent case, the firm, led by Katy Long, Head of Property Litigation, successfully struck out a claim made by a tenant seeking relief from forfeiture of a lease. The situation arose from failed lease renewal negotiations concerning a MOT testing station in High Wycombe, which led to rent arrears and subsequent legal action by DCB Legal for the landlord. The team recommended lease forfeiture, coordinated with DCBL for re-entry, and ensured possession of the premises was regained. When the tenant sought to reinstate the lease in the High Court, DCB Legal swiftly argued that the application was incorrectly filed, asserting that such matters should be addressed in the County Court. Their argument was based on the Civil Procedure Rules, leading to a landmark ruling that affirmed the High Court should strike out such cases without exceptional circumstances.

The court not only dismissed the tenant's claim but also awarded full costs to the landlord, reinforcing DCB Legal's position and preventing further complications. Comments from Yael Gonen at Ashton Property Management highlighted the effectiveness of DCB Legal and DCBL's collaborative approach, stating "The collaboration made a complex situation feel simple, taking all the stress out of a complicated scenario." This outcome underlines the strength of the firms' One Solution strategy, which combines their legal and enforcement capabilities to offer comprehensive support to clients. As shown in this case, DCB Legal’s seamless service covers everything from debt recovery to court enforcement, ensuring that all aspects of a client’s case are managed efficiently. Gonen further expressed satisfaction with the service, commenting, “I can't recommend them highly enough.” This landmark case not only demonstrates DCB Legal's expertise but also exemplifies their commitment to making debt recovery a straightforward process for their clients across the UK