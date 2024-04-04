Dawson Cornwell promotes two senior associates to partner in family law division

Charlotte Image-Flower, who joined the firm in 2020, specialises in complex care proceedings and is recognised as a Resolution accredited specialist in domestic abuse and public children law. Notably, she was appointed as Deputy District Judge on the South Eastern Circuit in February 2024, further enhancing her legal expertise.

Forum Shah, also joining Dawson Cornwell in 2020, focuses on international child abduction and relocation cases. With a wealth of experience in cases involving the 1980 Hague Convention and the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court, she has earned recognition for her work in navigating complex legal matters.

Both Charlotte and Forum express their enthusiasm for their new roles, citing the rewarding nature of children law and the opportunity to work alongside esteemed colleagues at Dawson Cornwell.

Carolina Marín Pedreño, partner and head of Dawson Cornwell's children department, praises Charlotte and Forum for their exceptional legal skills and dedication to achieving the best outcomes for children. Their promotion underscores the firm's commitment to delivering high-quality legal services in the field of family law.

Dawson Cornwell's children department is renowned for handling serious and complex domestic and international children law cases, boasting over 20 reported cases annually at appellate levels.

With over 50 years of experience, Dawson Cornwell comprises 15 partners and a team of over 30 qualified lawyers. The firm's continued recognition in legal guides such as Chambers & Partners and The Legal 500 reaffirms its status as a leading authority in family law.