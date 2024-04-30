Davis Blank Furniss promotes Lauren Sever to partner and welcomes Lawrence Bowles to commercial property team

Lauren Sever's journey at Davis Blank Furniss is a testament to the firm's commitment to nurturing talent from within. Starting as a paralegal in 2017, she swiftly ascended through the ranks, demonstrating exceptional prowess in a diverse range of legal matters. With a focus on mergers and acquisitions, shareholder agreements, and corporate re-organisations, Lauren's promotion to Partner underscores her invaluable contributions to the firm's success. Richard Hamilton, Managing Partner of Davis Blank Furniss, commended Lauren's dedication and expertise, emphasising her integral role within the team and the firm's commitment to recognising and rewarding talent.

Lauren expressed her gratitude for the firm's support throughout her journey and reiterated her commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients while spearheading the department's expansion across the North West.

In addition to Lauren's promotion, Davis Blank Furniss welcomes Lawrence Bowles to its Commercial Property team. With a robust background encompassing a BSc in Criminology & Psychology and a master's degree in Law, Lawrence brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role. His expertise in commercial property matters, including acquisitions, refinancing, and landlord-tenant work, will further augment the firm's capabilities in delivering comprehensive legal solutions to its clientele. Lawrence's decision to join Davis Blank Furniss underscores the firm's reputation for professionalism, expertise, and personalised service.

Lawrence expressed his excitement about joining the collaborative team at Davis Blank Furniss, emphasising the firm's esteemed reputation in the North West legal landscape. With his addition, the firm is poised to continue its legacy of excellence, providing top-tier legal services tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.