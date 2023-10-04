David Shakesby joins Freeths

With over 25 years’ experience, David specialises in advice and disputes relating to energy networks and renewables, focusing on a mix of issues relating to land rights, planning, compulsory purchase and compensation.

David also advises clients on development land and complex real property disputes, with a particular focus on strategic land. He acts for commercial property and residential / housebuilder developers, investors, landowners and promoters, as well as electricity, gas and other energy clients.

At Freeths, David will work with Bristol’s renowned Energy team building on his previous experience and clients.

In just three years, Freeths’ Bristol office has rapidly expanded from a team of two in April 2019 to a team of more than 50 lawyers as the office continues its recruitment drive in all legal service areas. In addition, the office’s revenue has increased by 51% over the last 12 months.

Adam Watson, Managing Partner of Freeths Bristol, said: “David joins us at a time of continued success and, his capabilities combined with industry knowledge will only help further strengthen our team and provide a well-rounded service for our clients. He embodies our Freeths values and we are confident that he will thrive here at Freeths.”

David Shakesby added: “I've been really impressed by the energy, ambition and the support and enthusiasm at every level of the firm so far, but particularly from people like Adam Watson, Paul Tomkins and other board members. I’ve previously worked with Dan Cuthbert, who now leads the Freeths team in Bristol, and alongside the other senior members of the team in Bristol, we have a breadth of experience and specialist knowledge which will help us to continue to grow.”