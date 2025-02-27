David Gerber joins RWK Goodman

RWK Goodman has appointed David Gerber as a partner in its Corporate team, further expanding its corporate capabilities. Based in the firm’s London office, David’s addition marks a continued period of growth for the firm’s corporate practice.

With over two decades of experience, David specialises in corporate transactional matters, including cross-border and domestic disposals and acquisitions, joint ventures, and fundraisings. He has a particular focus on private equity transactions, advising emerging growth businesses, funds, family offices, entrepreneurs, and management teams across a variety of sectors. Recognised in leading legal directories, David has been listed in The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom for M&A since 2021 and in IFLR as a notable practitioner for Private Equity & M&A UK since 2018.

David expressed his enthusiasm for joining the firm and said he is delighted to join RWK Goodman and that the corporate team is going from strength to strength. He added that he looks forward to working with colleagues in London and across the firm to support the continued growth of the practice.

John North, Head of the Corporate team, welcomed David’s appointment and said David is a very welcome addition to the team. He noted that with David’s hire, the firm has significantly enhanced its offering in London for Private Equity and other transactional work and that this has been a key element of the firm’s strategy to strengthen its capabilities in all areas of Corporate and Commercial work.