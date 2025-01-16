Danny Varhalamas appointed Chief Operating Officer at Slater Heelis

This newly created position is set to drive operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth as the firm seeks to strengthen its position as a leading legal services provider across the UK.

Danny brings over 20 years of experience in operational leadership, strategic development, and transformational change across various industries. His expertise will support Slater Heelis' ambitions to enhance its client services and expand its legal offerings. Danny's role will also focus on driving operational efficiency and helping to attract top-tier talent to the firm.

Rachel Fletcher, Managing Partner at Slater Heelis, expressed excitement over the hire, noting Danny's proven track record in complex and regulated environments. She emphasized that his experience would be invaluable as the firm continues to evolve and strengthen its market position.

Danny Varhalamas shared his enthusiasm for joining the firm, highlighting the recent acquisition by Lawfront and the opportunities for technological investment and cultural growth. He also praised the firm’s reputation for excellence and its commitment to nurturing talent.

Axel Koelsch, COO at Lawfront, also welcomed Danny’s appointment, stressing his experience in transformation and understanding of the legal sector, which will be key in Slater Heelis' continued success.

Slater Heelis, an award-winning, full-service law firm based in Sale, Greater Manchester, provides a wide range of legal services to both private and business clients across the UK and internationally.

Photo L-R Danny Varhalamas Rachel Fletcher and Chris Bishop