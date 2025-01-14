Danielle Day named Berwins’ Managing Director

Leading Yorkshire law firm Berwins has announced the appointment of Danielle Day as its new Managing Director. Danielle takes over from founder Paul Berwin, who has guided the firm’s growth for nearly 40 years and remains an active director focusing on corporate and commercial law.

Danielle, an industry-recognised leader and experienced family lawyer, has been a key member of Berwins’ board since 2022. Her leadership of the Family team has driven sustained growth and introduced innovative client support methods, showcasing her aptitude for blending legal expertise with a culture of care.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Danielle stated: “It’s an honour to lead such a well-respected firm at an exciting time for us. Berwins has a proud tradition of supporting businesses and individuals with both legal expertise and a culture of exceptional care. As we prepare to launch new initiatives, this approach will remain central to everything we do.”

Paul Berwin commended Danielle’s leadership and vision, saying: “Danielle is both an outstanding lawyer and a natural leader. Her innovative approach makes her the perfect person to guide the firm into its next chapter. I look forward to seeing her steer Berwins towards a bright and successful future.”

Under Danielle’s direction, Berwins will focus on an ambitious growth agenda aimed at reinforcing its position as one of Yorkshire’s leading legal practices. Her appointment marks a new era for the firm, building on its rich legacy while embracing opportunities for innovation and development.