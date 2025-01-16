Daniel Bean joins Hunt & Hunt

Hunt & Hunt Lawyers is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Bean as the leader of its Victorian Workplace Relations, Employment and Safety team. With over a decade of experience in employment and workplace law, Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge and a reputation for delivering effective solutions to employers and employees alike.

Daniel’s expertise spans front-end contract advice, litigation, and handling cases involving breach of contract, unfair dismissal, general protections, wage underpayment, and discrimination claims. His ability to navigate both sides of employment disputes makes him a valuable asset to the firm.

Melbourne Managing Principal Tony Raunic expressed his enthusiasm for Daniel’s appointment, stating: “Daniel is a gun and just the sort of lawyer we wanted to lead our Workplace Relations, Employment and Safety team. A critical factor in all our recruitment is ensuring the candidate's values align with ours on matters like how we treat and deal with both clients and staff. We think Daniel is a great fit and will enhance the delivery of our Genuine People, Practical Solutions approach.”

Raunic emphasised the importance of Daniel’s role, noting: “Workplace relations is a cornerstone of our firm's practice, and it is crucial that we have someone of Daniel's calibre and excellence to lead the team into the future.”

Daniel Bean chose Hunt & Hunt for its strong workplace culture and the firm’s excellent reputation across all practice areas. “I am excited to be joining the highly regarded Workplace Relations, Employment and Safety team at Hunt & Hunt, and I'm particularly looking forward to working with Hunt & Hunt's extensive local government, private sector and corporate clientele,” Daniel said.

He also highlighted the opportunity to collaborate with esteemed colleagues: “I am also really excited to work with David Thompson in Melbourne who has such a great reputation in workplace law. This opportunity allows me to lead a team already renowned for its excellence and integrity, and I look forward to growing our presence and reach in Victoria and beyond.”

Hunt & Hunt Lawyers continues to strengthen its commitment to providing practical, client-focused solutions through exceptional legal talent, with Daniel’s leadership set to bolster its workplace relations practice.