An accomplished solicitor and entrepreneur, Dana has made a name for herself as a leading advocate for equality within the legal profession. She currently serves as a council member representing women solicitors and is actively involved in several committees focused on equality, diversity, inclusion, and membership communications. Dana also contributes to the Advisory Board of the Judicial Appointments Commission.

Before her legal career, Dana spent ten years in journalism, later qualifying as a solicitor with the global law firm Linklaters. She is the CEO of Obelisk Support, which provides flexible legal solutions. Her contributions to the legal community have not gone unnoticed; she has received multiple awards, including the Order of the British Empire for her service to women in law, the Legal 500 Lifetime Achievement Award, and recognition as one of the UK’s Top 100 Most Influential People.

In 2014, Dana launched the First 100 Years campaign, dedicated to celebrating the first century of women in law, culminating in nationwide centenary celebrations in 2019. She also holds two honorary doctorates in law from the University of Glasgow and the University of Worcester.

Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society, expressed his delight, stating “As we continue to celebrate 200 years of the Law Society, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Dana on becoming the newly elected deputy vice president. Dana emerged from a strong pool of candidates and her election is a testament to her dedication, expertise and commitment to the legal profession.” He added, “I look forward to working with Dana to drive progress and help the Law Society navigate the future successfully for our members, the legal community and society. I wish Dana all the best.”

Dana herself shared her enthusiasm for the role, saying “I am thrilled to be elected as the new deputy vice president of the Law Society of England and Wales. Along with the president and vice president, colleagues and the Law Society as a whole, I believe we can champion more inclusivity to ensure all our members can have successful careers in the legal sector. We will continue to drive innovation and support our members to thrive in the digital age. Together, we remain committed to championing solicitors’ values and the crucial role they play in upholding the rule of law, access to justice and supporting our communities”