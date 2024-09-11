Dame Diana Johnson's speech highlights policing priorities

Key Points from the Speech:

Personal Reflection and Gratitude: Dame Diana Johnson acknowledged her new role as Policing Minister and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to address the conference.

She reflected on her previous experience with policing as chair of the Commons Home Affairs Committee and her time spent with Humberside Police, which gave her valuable insights into the challenges faced by officers. Response to Recent Events: Johnson spoke about the summer's tragic events, particularly the devastating attack in Southport that resulted in the loss of three young lives.

She praised the courage of officers involved in the response and condemned the subsequent violent disorder that erupted, emphasising the government's support for swift and decisive action against criminality. Support and Recognition for Police Officers: The Minister highlighted the troubling rise in assaults on police officers and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the police force.

She reaffirmed support for the Police Covenant, emphasising the importance of mental health and wellbeing for officers. Safer Streets Mission: Johnson introduced the government's Safer Streets mission, aimed at restoring respect for the rule of law and addressing anti-social behavior and theft.

She announced the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which includes funding for the College of Policing to develop a new training programme focused on anti-social behavior, community engagement, and problem-solving. Strategic Goals and Collaboration: The Minister underscored the need for a strong partnership between government and policing to tackle serious crimes, including knife crime and violence against women and girls.

She emphasised the importance of maintaining public confidence and addressing deep-rooted issues within the policing system. Future Directions: Johnson promised continued efforts to improve neighborhood policing and to work closely with police leaders to implement effective strategies.

She acknowledged the time required for significant change and expressed confidence in the ability of British policing to adapt and excel.

Dame Diana Johnson concluded her speech by reaffirming her commitment to championing the successes of police officers and working collaboratively to enhance public safety and confidence in the policing system. Her address marked a significant moment in setting the tone for her approach to policing and crime prevention in the UK.