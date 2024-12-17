DAC expands into the US with offices in New York and Los Angeles

International law firm DAC Beachcroft (DACB) will launch in the United States on 1 January 2025, establishing offices in New York City and Los Angeles with a team of 30 lawyers and staff. This marks a significant milestone in the firm’s global expansion, bringing its expertise to the thriving US legal market.

The US team will include four partners: George Vogrin and Mike Frimet of Vogrin & Frimet, LLP, and Lawrence Klein and Gilbert Lee from Robinson+Cole. Vogrin and Frimet specialise in coverage and reinsurance, with expertise across entertainment, film, non-appearance, and health-related insurance matters. Klein and Lee are renowned for advising global and US insurers on complex coverage issues, including risk transfer programs, environmental catastrophes, and product recalls.

This US expansion follows DACB’s recent openings in Hong Kong (September 2024) and Peru (May 2024), further strengthening its global presence. DACB Managing Partner David Pollitt highlighted the strategic importance of this move:

“Establishing operations in the thriving US legal market not only satisfies key client demand within our insurance practice but also creates opportunities for clients across other areas of our business.”

Gustavo Blanco, Head of International Business, underscored the significance of the initial US team:

“Having such an experienced, high-quality, and substantial initial team on board in the US is a statement of our intent to be the adviser of choice for the global insurance industry.”

DAC Beachcroft’s US expansion is part of its broader strategy to deliver end-to-end services for its clients worldwide. With the new US offices, DACB now operates from 11 UK locations and 13 international offices, including in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.