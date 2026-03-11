International law firm DAC Beachcroft has made a significant move to enhance its Professional Risk practice in Manchester. The firm has welcomed partner Ben Parks, who arrives with a team consisting of five lawyers and a paralegal from Clyde & Co. This strategic addition signifies DAC Beachcroft's commitment to bolstering its presence in the North West while reinforcing its national platform for professional risk services.

Ben Parks, who was previously a partner at Clyde & Co since July 2022, brings with him a wealth of experience garnered over his ten years at BLM. He has garnered respect in the professional liability market, renowned for advising on complex and high-value multi-party claims against various professionals. His expertise extends to defending lawyers' liability and representing a diverse array of professionals, including accountants, auditors, independent financial advisers, and surveyors. Parks has a pronounced interest in early dispute resolution, a skill that he will leverage in his new role.

Suzanne Wharton, partner and head of DACB's national Professional Risk practice, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, "Hiring Ben and his team is a strategic appointment for us as we look to consolidate our presence in the North West and further strengthen our national platform for our professional risk services. He brings a strong market reputation, well established client relationships and excellent leadership and technical expertise, and we are delighted to welcome him and his team to DAC Beachcroft.”

Parks shared his excitement as well, remarking, "We're all very pleased to have joined DACB and to be part of a team that is so well regarded in the professional liability market. DACB’s strong client relationships and collaborative culture really stood out to us, and we're all looking forward to contributing to the continued growth of the practice, both in Manchester and across the UK."

DAC Beachcroft has a robust team of over 170 professional liability specialists working across seven UK offices. Their focus lies in collaborating with Risk and General Counsel of professional services firms and their insurers to address claims brought against both established and emerging professions. This new appointment is set to further reinforce DAC Beachcroft's position in the thriving legal landscape.