DAC Beachcroft strengthens arbitration team with partner hire

International law firm DAC Beachcroft has announced the appointment of Nora Fredstie as a partner in its International Arbitration group, part of the firm’s Dispute Resolution practice in London. Nora joins from White & Case, where she was a senior associate, bringing extensive experience in international investment arbitration, commercial arbitration, and public international law.

Nora has a distinguished career, having previously worked with Latham & Watkins in Paris and handled arbitrations across major institutions worldwide. She has represented clients in various industries, with a focus on energy, life sciences, and construction. Nora’s impressive background also includes roles in prominent industry bodies, such as her recent appointment to the International Chamber of Commerce Commission on Arbitration and ADR for 2024-2027.

Clarissa Coleman, head of International Arbitration at DAC Beachcroft, praised Nora's credentials, noting her involvement in landmark cases and her growing international reputation. "Nora's expertise and connections will be crucial as we continue expanding our arbitration practice globally," said Coleman.

Nora expressed her excitement about joining DACB, citing the firm's strong international presence and commitment to growth in arbitration. She looks forward to working with colleagues worldwide to assist clients in complex arbitrations.

At DAC Beachcroft, Nora joins a global network of arbitration specialists across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s arbitration team was named International Arbitration Team of the Year at the 2022 British Legal Awards, further establishing its leadership in resolving complex disputes.