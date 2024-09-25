DAC Beachcroft expands with Hong Kong office

The Hong Kong office, strategically located in Quarry Bay on the east side of Hong Kong Island, opens with two partners: Wai Yue Loh and Ross Risby. Wai Yue is the Joint Managing Director of Incisive Law, a prominent independent Singapore law practice associated with DACB. He brings extensive experience in advising Chinese clients, whose interests are increasingly focused on the Asia-Pacific region.

Ross Risby, a partner in DACB’s Insurance team, has relocated from London to join Wai Yue in Hong Kong. With nearly 20 years of experience at DACB, Ross specializes in disputes involving financial institutions, professional liability, and Directors & Officers (D&O) insurance. Together, they aim to enhance DACB's offerings in Hong Kong and strengthen the firm’s collaboration with its Singapore office.

Strategic Ambitions

Gustavo Blanco, DACB's Head of International Business, expressed the firm’s ambition to expand into Hong Kong, stating, “With a foothold in this important market, we are delivering on our ambition to be the international insurance law firm of choice for the global insurance industry.” Wai Yue’s expertise in shipping, international trade, and commodities litigation, along with Ross’s background in insurance disputes, positions the firm to advance its global shipping practice.

Collaboration with Local Firm

In conjunction with the office launch, DACB is forming an association with a newly established Hong Kong solicitors firm, CK Lee & Co, led by Kelvin Lee. This partnership will enable DACB to provide clients with comprehensive advice covering both international and Hong Kong law. Kelvin has significant experience in coverage disputes, particularly in property and product liability insurance.

Recent Global Expansion

The launch in Hong Kong follows DACB’s earlier expansion into Peru, where the firm established an office to serve global shipping, trade, and commodities, as well as corporate insurance and regulatory work. DACB also maintains a presence in Latin America with offices in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, as well as a representative office in Miami and affiliations across over twelve other countries in the region.

Wai Yue highlighted the growing trade between China and Latin America, noting, “Much of this shipping and trade activity runs through Hong Kong. With our new central hub for global marine and shipping in Lima and a growing presence in the Asia-Pacific region, we are even better positioned to serve the needs of our clients in this key location and across the globe.”

DACB remains committed to strengthening its global shipping and marine insurance services, leveraging its recent expansions and collaborations to enhance its offerings in these vital sectors.