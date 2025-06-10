Andy Bevan, an experienced cyclist and former police detective, is calling for improved road safety measures after a serious accident caused by a pothole. Following the crash that left him with multiple fractures and hospitalised for several weeks, Andy is pursuing legal action against North Somerset Council with support from Enable Law. His accident occurred in September 2023, just weeks after another cyclist had reported the hazardous condition to the local authorities.

In an impassioned plea for action, Andy stated, “It really was the stuff of nightmares for cyclists.” He expressed frustration that despite prior warnings about road safety, no measures were taken to address the issue, leading to his life-threatening injuries. He recounted the day of the accident, noting that a seemingly routine bike ride with his wife quickly turned into a calamitous event as he hit a crack in the road and somersaulted over his handlebars.

Although Andy was fortunate to survive the ordeal, he suffered extensive injuries including fractures to his neck, collarbone, and ribs, as well as a collapsed lung. He emphasised the importance of safety equipment, saying, “I’ll be eternally grateful to the local resident... It left me gobsmacked but I just wish they’d acted promptly to spare me a lot of grief.” With substantial loss of earnings and cancelled plans due to his injuries, Andy's legal pursuit aims not only for damages but also to spark a nationwide review of road safety practices.

Enable Law's solicitor Laura Williamson is representing him in this case. She highlighted the broader implications of the legal action, noting, “Andy is quite rightly seeking damages but he is also hoping that his claim will focus the minds of local authorities nationwide to make our roads safer for cyclists.” With recent actions taken by the council after Andy’s accident, including the installation of warning signs and subsequent road repairs, there is hope for improved safety in the future, but it comes too late for Andy.

Enable Law, based in the South West, is known for assisting clients in similar cases of negligence and ensuring that local authorities are held accountable for maintaining safe road conditions. As Andy continues his fight for justice, his story serves as a crucial reminder of the need for proactive measures to protect cyclists on the roads.