Curtis Legal, the Pontypool-based wills and probate specialist solicitors, has appointed Rhian Rees as its Head of Probate. Rhian joins Curtis Legal from Redkite Solicitors in Swansea, where she was a Partner and Head of the Private Client team. A graduate of Swansea University, she trained at Morgan LaRoche Solicitors before moving to other firms in the city, including Howells and Robertsons. Rhian said of her appointment “I was attracted to Curtis Legal because of the way the company works. It has a structure to case management and has created a system that means the team can give great customer service to our clients, as well as dealing with their cases, some of which can be very complicated, in a quick and efficient way. The probate team are experienced, professional and caring. In my experience, probate cases are dealt with in a very traditional manner and so it has been really refreshing to work for a firm that is looking to modernise the process to help those that are dealing with a loved one’s estate.”

Simon Jenkins, Director of Curtis Legal, said of Rhian’s appointment “Rhian’s experience and expertise really stood out for us and we were keen to get her on board at Curtis to expand and lead our probate team. As she was a partner at her last firm and managed a large team of solicitors, we knew she’d be a great addition and would be able to help us with our wider growth strategy.” Simon added “She’s a breath of fresh air, and she’s already made a positive impression on the team. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Curtis Legal is based in Mamhilad Park Estate in Pontypool and is a firm of solicitors specialising in wills and probate, as well as claims for medical negligence.