Cumbrian law firms Bendles Solicitors and Gaynham King & Mellor Solicitors have announced their merger, a strategic move aimed at strengthening the services each firm offers by pooling their depth and expertise across the region. Bendles operates offices in Carlisle, Wigton, and Whitehaven, while Gaynham King & Mellor is present in Penrith, Appleby, and Kirkby Stephen. Day-to-day services for clients at both firms are set to remain unchanged, with the newly merged entity being branded as Bendles Solicitors, incorporating Gaynham King & Mellor.

John Stevenson, Managing Partner at Bendles, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating: “We are delighted with the merger, which will further strengthen the presence of Bendles and Gaynham King & Mellor across Cumbria, enhancing our geographical reach and depth of expertise. With two strong firms coming together, our shared aim is to build on our complementary expertise and resources to deliver the highest standard of service to clients across the county.”

Bendles Solicitors, established as a family firm over 200 years ago, employs more than 60 people, while Gaynham King & Mellor has been serving clients for over 30 years with a dedicated team of 20 staff members. Mark Graham, director at Gaynham King & Mellor, noted: “This is an exciting step for both firms, bringing together two businesses with strong local roots and highly experienced, dedicated teams. Clients can be reassured that it will very much be business as usual, with the benefit of significant additional strength in depth from our combined teams.”

As part of the merger, Mark will be transitioning into an equity partner in Bendles, while Alex Birtles and Tanya Mellor will also become partners, ensuring that leadership and expertise within the merged firm remain steady. Kevin Lowther, currently a director at Gaynham King & Mellor, will continue to contribute on a consultancy basis. The merger is scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2026, marking a new chapter for legal services in Cumbria.