Cumbria constabulary vs Harvey Sadik

Court Sentences Harvey Sadik for Breaching Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction

The County Court at Carlisle, presided over by District Judge Stone, delivered a significant judgment involving Harvey Sadik, who faced sentencing for breaching an anti-social behaviour injunction. The case underscored the court's role in enforcing compliance with court orders designed to protect individuals and the community.

The injunction, initially imposed by the youth court under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, aimed to curb Sadik's disruptive behaviour. Despite the injunction, Sadik committed a series of breaches, culminating in an incident involving an assault on his mother. This breach was the seventh within a year, highlighting ongoing concerns about Sadik's conduct.

During the proceedings, the court heard that Sadik had admitted the breach, which involved throwing objects and using threatening behaviour towards his mother. His actions violated multiple terms of the injunction, including prohibitions against violence and causing distress.

Mr Smith, representing Sadik, presented mitigating factors, emphasising Sadik's immediate admission of guilt and the challenging circumstances surrounding the original injunction. The defence argued that delays in criminal proceedings had contributed to the injunction's imposition without opposition.

Judge Stone considered the history of breaches, noting that earlier violations occurred while Sadik was a minor. However, subsequent breaches after turning 18 were dealt with by the County Court, with previous sentences including suspended custodial terms.

The court applied the legal framework established in Lovett v Wigan Borough Council [2022] EWCA Civ 1631, assessing the breach's harm and culpability. Judge Stone determined that the breach fell into a middle category of seriousness, warranting a custodial sentence.

Ultimately, Sadik received a 34-day custodial sentence, with previous suspended sentences activated concurrently. The court emphasised the importance of compliance with court orders and the role of sentencing in ensuring future adherence.

Sadik was informed of his right to appeal the decision within 21 days. The case highlights the complexities of enforcing anti-social behaviour injunctions and balancing punitive measures with rehabilitation efforts.

