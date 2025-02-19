Cullimore Dutton welcomes new starters

Cheshire legal and financial services firm Cullimore Dutton has announced a series of new appointments to support its ongoing growth strategy. Based in Chester, the firm anticipates increasing its headcount from 55 to over 70 within the next 18 months.

The first wave of new recruits includes Hollie Randles and Alexandra McCarthy, solicitors in the Family team, Mai Lewis and Matthew McGowan, solicitors in the Wills, Trusts and Estates team, Sarah Askey, solicitor in the Property team, Grace Page, legal assistant in Wills, Trusts and Estates, Emily Pickering, legal assistant in Property, and Fiona Morgan, financial services administrator in Financial Services.

Sarah Davies, Managing Director of Cullimore Dutton, welcomed the new team members and said she is delighted to welcome all the new starters and that they join at a time of sustained growth for the business. She added that the new hires will play a part in fulfilling the next stage of the firm’s growth plans. She highlighted that the appointments reflect the expansion across all teams and align with the firm’s commitment to providing clients with a comprehensive range of personal legal and financial services covering Wills & Probate, Family & Divorce, Property, and Financial Services.

Sarah took on the role of Managing Director at the start of the year, with previous MD Andrew Wright becoming CEO. In other leadership changes, fellow directors Adele Bebbington-Plant, Head of Private Client, and Brenda Spain, Head of Family, took on additional roles as Business Development Director and Client Relationship Director, respectively. These senior management updates coincided with the launch of a refreshed brand identity and website.

Sarah also discussed the firm’s future direction and said they are now completely focused on delivering the blend of legal and financial services which they believe make a difference to the lives of their clients. She noted that Cullimore Dutton is one of the few firms in the region offering both legal and financial planning services in-house. She added that they know from client feedback that having Cullimore Dutton as a trusted partner at different times in their lives is something clients truly value.

Photo L-R Emily Pickering, Hollie Randles, Alexandra McCarthy, Sarah Askey, Managing Director Sarah Davies, Mai Lewis, Grace Page, Matthew McGowan and Fiona Morgan