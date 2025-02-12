Ctrl AI secures strategic investment

Ctrl AI is backed by senior figures in legal innovation and already has a number of active engagements. Ctrl AI’s products transform how legal teams handle data-intensive tasks and high-volume activities in areas such as regulated disputes, real estate services and commercial operations.

Mishcon de Reya has a long history of investing in legaltech startups through MDR Lab and this investment comes as Ctrl AI is delivering active engagements with leading enterprise clients. Following Mishcon de Reya’s investment and ongoing relationship with Kato, a commercial leasing platform co-founded by Real Estate Partner Nick Kirby which has gone on to secure venture capital funding, this investment marks the second time Mishcon de Reya has backed a company that has been incepted within the firm.

Unlike conventional tools aimed at enhancing a law firm’s own delivery model, Ctrl AI’s products are tailored specifically for in-house legal operations at large and medium enterprises. By automating cognitive processing involved with legal activity, Ctrl AI’s Agentic AI platform empowers corporate legal departments to operate with increased speed, accuracy, and strategic clarity.

Founded by experts with backgrounds spanning Big Law, the Big Four, large-scale enterprises and technology sectors, Ctrl AI is on a mission to streamline the most resource-intensive aspects of legal work. Its initial flagship products focus on handling high-volume disputes and regulated complaints — reducing administrative burdens and expediting case analysis — as well as extracting valuable insights.

James Libson, Managing Partner of Mishcon, commented that their investment in Ctrl AI reflects their belief in the transformative potential of advanced AI solutions for the legal market and that they see enormous value in enabling legal teams to become more data-driven, efficient, and strategic.

Anup Kollanethu, CEO and Co-Founder of Ctrl AI, said their goal is to equip enterprise legal departments and their stakeholders in operations with tools that fundamentally improve their day-to-day operations and that Mishcon’s investment validates their vision and supports their pursuit of building solutions that deliver measurable value, speed, and clarity to in-house teams navigating complex legal landscapes.

As legal departments increasingly turn to AI for efficient, data-backed solutions, Ctrl AI stands poised to become a key enabler of enterprise-level transformation. While these innovations enhance capabilities and productivity, human expertise remains at the heart of legal decision-making.