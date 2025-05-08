The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is facing significant scrutiny for its apparent failure to effectively filter out weak cases, resulting in distress for both those falsely accused and complainants. In a stark illustration of these issues, Reeds Solicitors' Senior Partner Stuart Matthews (pictured) and Eleanor Laws KC recently secured ‘not guilty’ verdicts in two rape trials in consecutive weeks, highlighting a troubling trend in the prosecution’s decisions.

Prosecutors are mandated to initiate or continue a prosecution only when cases have successfully navigated both stages of the Full Code Test: the evidential stage and the public interest stage. However, as demonstrated in these two recent trials, neither case should have progressed past the evidential stage. This failure to make prudent decisions has led to weak cases moving forward to trial, allowing irreparable damage to those who find themselves unjustly accused.

The first trial revolved around a man who was accused for a second time due to false allegations from his ex-partner. Initially acquitted of assault after seeking a divorce, he faced a rape accusation two years later and was subsequently acquitted again. As Matthews noted, poor decision-making by the CPS “ruined 5 years of our client’s life.”

In the second trial, a university student faced allegations of rape from another student, a case that also fell short of the evidential standards required for prosecution. During cross-examination, the complainant conceded uncertainty about any non-consensual intercourse, a crucial point that led the prosecution to retract the case. Matthews emphasised that “what should have been some of the best years of our client’s life were needlessly destroyed.”

Matthews is an expert in defending sexual offence allegations and has previously worked on some of the most prominent cases in the UK, including Operation Bullfinch and Operation Nautical. Eleanor Laws KC stands out as one of the leading sexual offence barristers in the country, representing clients including high-profile figures like Adam Johnson and Johnny Depp.

In commenting on the outcomes of these trials, Matthews expressed the pressing need for improved scrutiny and decision-making within the CPS and police forces: “We need to see greater case scrutiny and robust decision-making by the police and CPS to prevent the pointless prosecution of demonstrably weak cases.” He further highlighted the unfairness faced by both the wrongly accused and complainants who endure the challenges of a trial, often facing formidable cross-examinations.

Both Matthews and Laws affirmed the strength of their partnership, with Matthews stating, “There is no doubt that Eleanor and I make a great team.” They expressed satisfaction in achieving justice for their clients, adding to the firm’s successful history in sexual offence trials. This pattern of courtroom triumphs has drawn attention, especially as cases like that of Lucy Tapper, who secured a not-guilty verdict by revealing critical evidence, further underscore the ongoing concerns regarding the CPS’s handling of cases.