As England and Wales face an unprecedented backlog in the Crown Court, the newly released report sheds light on the profound effects these delays have on victims, support services, and the entire criminal justice system. With a record number of outstanding cases, the research conducted by the Victims’ Commissioner highlights the urgent need for reform and improved support mechanisms.

Delays in the Crown Court have devastating consequences for victims of crime, often preventing them from finding closure and moving on from their traumatic experiences. Victims report that constant postponements erode their confidence in the system, which can risk their disengagement from the judicial process. Commenting on the situation, Baroness Newlove, the Victims’ Commissioner, expressed her concern, stating “For far too many victims, justice now feels out of reach. These delays don’t just prolong the process—they deepen the trauma.” She emphasised how these prolonged periods are not merely procedural; they wreak havoc on victims’ lives, straining personal relationships and threatening employment opportunities.

Moreover, the report points out that the backlog not only affects victims but also places immense pressure on victim services. As demand for support rises, those services are becoming increasingly unable to meet the needs of victims, resulting in unsustainable caseloads. This strain contributes to staff burnout and compromises the quality of support that victims receive during an already challenging time. Baroness Newlove remarked, “The crisis in our crown courts is also placing immense pressure on our vital victim services, already stretched thin with growing waiting lists." She further highlights the financial challenges these services are facing, warning that looming funding cuts could lead to "reduced support," making it even harder for victims to cope and recover.

To better support victims and alleviate the burdens on victim services, the report includes several recommendations aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in court processes. It also seeks to ensure that victim services are adequately equipped to support individuals as they navigate the lengthy court proceedings.

The testimonies collected from 249 victims and 244 victim service staff reveal a system in distress. The report encourages critical dialogue around necessary reforms and emphasizes the need for actionable change to restore victims' faith in the criminal justice system. The consequences of the backlog are profound and pervasive, amplifying the urgency for systematic improvements to provide timely justice and adequate support for those who have suffered.