Crowell & Moring hires AI expert partner

London’s legal landscape has recently been bolstered by the addition of Emma Wright, a preeminent lawyer in the fields of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, who has joined Crowell & Moring U.K. LLP as a partner in its Privacy and Cybersecurity Group. Her extensive background includes co-founding the Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technologies and serving as a UNESCO AI Expert Without Borders. With a focus on technology transactions and regulatory matters, Wright is poised to provide valuable counsel on regulatory issues and complex technology procurements involving governmental interfaces.

Wright's impressive career includes leading roles at Harbottle & Lewis, where she established and directed their Technology, Data, and Digital Group, as well as previously leading the Government and Public Sector team for Deloitte Legal. "It is a real pleasure to welcome Emma to our growing London office. Emma’s practice encompasses both regulatory and transactional elements, and she is highly skilled at translating regulatory frameworks into commercial and practical advice," commented Robert Weekes, managing partner of the firm’s London office.

The addition of Wright is strategically significant for Crowell, especially at a time of increasing complexity in data protection and cybersecurity issues. "Emma is a proven leader in her field, and her move to Crowell enhances the global reach of our Privacy and Cybersecurity Group at a time when data protection and cyber issues are growing increasingly complex," stated Jeffrey Poston, co-chair of the group.

This high-profile hiring marks the third significant addition to Crowell's London Privacy and Cybersecurity Group within just over a year, following the appointments of Clare Sellars and Rafi Azim-Khan. Wright’s expertise covers a wide array of crucial areas such as emerging AI regulation, cybersecurity, telecom regulations, and investment rules. "Crowell’s Privacy and Cybersecurity Group is among the most respected within the market. I look forward to working with my colleagues in London and across the firm to deliver a comprehensive offering to clients operating at the forefront of technological innovation," Wright expressed.

Her reputation in the industry is further solidified by her recognitions, being ranked as a leading partner in The Legal 500 and Chambers UK, and her listing as one of the Top 20 Most Influential Women in Tech by Computer Weekly. Wright's arrival signifies not only an expansion of expertise in Crowell’s offerings but also a commitment to addressing the evolving challenges within the tech landscape.