Crowell & Moring is making a strategic move to its newly renovated office located at 199 Bishopsgate, expanding its footprint significantly to over 14,000 square feet. This transition marks more than a doubling of the previous space occupied in Tower 42 and results from the impressive growth of the firm’s London team, which has quadrupled to over 60 lawyers and professional staff since 2019. With further growth expected in the near future, the new premises represent a response to the evolving needs of clients in a dynamic global business environment.

The London office offers a diverse range of services covering various sectors, including antitrust and competition, artificial intelligence, financial services, litigation, and privacy among others. Notably, the office has welcomed new partners Emma Wright and Rafi Azim-Khan to enhance its highly regarded Privacy & Cybersecurity Group. Robert Weekes, managing partner of the firm’s London office stated “Crowell & Moring’s London office has expanded significantly to meet the evolving needs of clients in a rapidly changing global business environment. Our continued growth in the U.K. market is a reflection of the value clients place in our commercial, solution-driven advice.”

Additionally, Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring's Management Board remarked “Clients around the world continue to turn to the talented team in Crowell's London office to handle their most significant transactions, disputes, and regulatory matters. We are excited to expand into a new, collaborative space that will support our team's unwavering commitment to delivering client service excellence and position us to accommodate future growth.”

The selection of the new office space is also noteworthy due to its proximity to vibrant areas including Shoreditch and Spitalfields, situated in the City/Square Mile near Liverpool Street. The building has been awarded a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating and an EPC B rating for energy efficiency. Notably, it adheres to pioneering sustainable building practices, being powered by renewable energy and holding a Gold WiredScore accreditation for exceptional digital connectivity and technological innovation.

Crowell & Moring continues to establish itself as a leading international law firm with a presence spanning the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. By leveraging its extensive legal, business, and industry experience, the firm assists clients in navigating complex regulatory and policy challenges while fostering professional development within its community.