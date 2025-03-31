Crossbay acquires Dartford warehouse from abrdn

Travers Smith has successfully advised Crossbay on the acquisition of a 65,000 sq ft warehouse from abrdn which expands its UK portfolio to over 1 million sq ft This marks another milestone for the Crossbay II fund, which has been guided by Travers Smith since 2024 on its UK acquisitions including a 165,000 sq ft urban logistics estate in Watford and a 40,000 sq ft prime industrial estate in Croydon Gareth Wynne, Real Estate partner at Travers Smith, led the team alongside associate Dan Forshaw while being supported by Head of Planning Jamie McKie and associate Matthew Williams, as well as Head of Construction Ed Colclough In addition, specialist counsel Michael Ross and associate Katie Hindley provided guidance on Technology & Commercial Transactions The financing aspect was spearheaded by both the Real Estate and Finance teams, including partners Danny Peel and Laura Smith along with associates Alastair Lowson and Helena Brandon