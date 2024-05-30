Cripps apprentice wins at BPP awards

This accolade celebrates outstanding apprentices who have demonstrated exceptional achievements over the past year.

Callum joined Cripps’ apprenticeship program in 2023 and has since impressed with his dedication, work ethic, and passion for learning. Earlier this year, he was elected as Chair of the Kent Junior Lawyers Division, a role typically held by trainee solicitors.

Beyond his duties, Callum has been an active advocate for apprenticeships, sharing his experiences at events like Newman Catholic College in London to inspire young individuals in their career paths.

Fiona Chamberlain, Emerging Talent Manager, expressed her pride in Callum’s accomplishment, stating, “We are immensely proud of Callum’s well-deserved achievement. His accomplishments exemplify the calibre of talent nurtured through our program. Callum truly embodies our core values of dedication, excellence, and a passion for learning. Congratulations Callum.”

Established in 2018, Cripps’ apprenticeship program provides a unique opportunity for aspiring legal professionals to gain valuable on-the-job experience while earning academic qualifications. It offers an excellent alternative to traditional university education, equipping participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the legal sector.