Criminal team award

Scullion LAW’s Criminal Law Team is celebrating a series of significant achievements at the prestigious Legal 500 Awards 2024, showcasing their commitment to excellence and dedication to criminal defence work. The accolades highlight the team's consistent success and professional excellence within the criminal law sector over the past year.

Anna MacKay wins Rising Star award

A standout moment for the firm was Anna MacKay being named Rising Star of the Year, a testament to her exceptional talent and commitment to criminal law. Anna has made a name for herself through her successful management of complex and sensitive sexual and domestic offence cases, consistently achieving outstanding outcomes for clients.

Strong showing across key categories

Scullion LAW’s Criminal Law Team also secured recognition by reaching the finals for ‘Crime Firm of the Year’, for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Urfan Dar, Senior Associate Director, earned a spot as a finalist for Crime Lawyer of the Year, showcasing his extensive experience and skill in handling challenging cases across Scotland. Urfan is particularly known for his ability to handle complex fraud matters with precision and success.

Commitment to client service and excellence

Kris Buchanan, Head of Criminal Law at Scullion LAW, lauded the team’s dedication, stating:

“Huge congratulations to Anna MacKay. She is considered one of the finest criminal law practitioners in the country. We are incredibly proud of Anna and all that she does. The team works tirelessly to provide our clients with the highest quality legal service every single day. Their continuous pursuit of legal excellence has delivered exceptional results time and time again.”

Kris highlighted the team's commitment to providing unwavering support and expertise, ensuring that clients receive the best possible legal outcomes while setting a benchmark for professionalism and diligence.

Nicholas Scullion recognises the team's achievements

Nicholas Scullion, Managing Director of Scullion LAW, added:

“Congratulations to Anna for winning Rising Star of the Year at the Legal 500 Awards. As well as being a brilliant Criminal Defence lawyer, Anna is a terrific colleague and a joy to work with. I’d also like to congratulate Urfan for being a finalist for Lawyer of the Year and the entire Criminal Law team for being finalists for Crime Firm of the Year.”

Nicholas emphasised the firm’s mission to improve lives and make a difference, expressing pride in the team's continuous commitment to these values. The recognition at such a high-profile event is a reflection of the firm’s dedication to its clients and the criminal law community.

A celebration of teamwork and excellence

The winners and finalists were celebrated at an elegant awards ceremony held in Edinburgh, which highlighted the achievements of criminal law professionals across Scotland. Scullion LAW extended its congratulations to all winners and finalists while expressing gratitude to the event organisers for orchestrating an exceptional celebration of talent and legal excellence.

Scullion LAW’s continued recognition at these awards solidifies its standing as a leading force in criminal defence law, driven by a commitment to client success, professionalism, and a passion for delivering justice.