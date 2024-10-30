The Ministry of Justice has announced the appointment of Jacob Hallam KC as a barrister member of the Criminal Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC), effective from October 1, 2024, for a four-year term. The appointment was approved by the Lord Chancellor, in consultation with the Lady Chief Justice, in alignment with the procedural framework set by the Courts Act 2003.

Jacob Hallam KC brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the CPRC, having established himself as a prominent figure in the legal community. His career highlights include his appointment as Junior Treasury Counsel in 2014, his service as a Recorder of the Crown Court in 2016, and his elevation to Queen’s Counsel in 2017. He specialises in complex and high-profile criminal cases that have engaged courts across various levels, including the Crown Court, High Court, and Court of Appeal. Hallam’s casework spans a range of serious legal issues, from homicide and public sector corruption to cybercrime, diamond heists, and international conspiracies.

The Criminal Procedure Rule Committee, established under the Courts Act 2003, is tasked with creating and overseeing the rules that govern criminal practice and procedure across magistrates’ courts, the Crown Court, and the Criminal Division of the Court of Appeal. The appointment process is managed by the Lord Chancellor and regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments to ensure transparency and adherence to the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

With Hallam’s extensive expertise in complex criminal litigation, his addition to the CPRC is expected to strengthen the Committee’s ability to refine and uphold effective criminal procedure across the UK’s legal system.