Criminal legal aid funding decisions

The Apply for Criminal Legal Aid service successfully replaced the eForms service in September 2024, becoming mandatory for all criminal legal aid applications in November 2024. A search function was introduced the same month, enabling providers to locate submitted and returned applications. Improvements will continue based on provider feedback.

New functionality release

A recently introduced outcome feature allows providers to view funding decisions directly in their LAA online portal. Representation orders, contribution notices, and refusal notices remain emailed to providers. Processed applications now appear under the new "Decided" tab, where users can review funding decisions and caseworker comments. Providers should always read these comments, as they may contain crucial information about the decision.

This update simplifies the process of tracking applications and understanding outcomes.

Looking forward

Future updates will continue to enhance Apply for Criminal Legal Aid, refining existing features and incorporating provider feedback to improve accessibility and usability.

Provider feedback

The development of Apply for Criminal Legal Aid has been shaped by provider feedback. Providers are encouraged to submit further feedback through the service’s feedback link.

Funding decision terminology

The language used in funding decisions differs slightly from eForms. Below are definitions for outcome screens:

Overall results

Granted : The application passed both Interests of Justice (IoJ) and means. A representation order will be emailed.

Granted - failed means : For Crown Court appeals, where IoJ passed but means did not. Clients may need to contribute towards their appeal.

Granted - with contribution : The application passed IoJ, but means test requires the client to pay towards their defence. A representation order and contribution notice will be emailed.

Refused - failed IoJ : The application did not meet IoJ requirements. A refusal notice will be emailed.

Refused - failed IoJ and means : The application failed both IoJ and means tests. A refusal notice will be emailed.

Refused - failed means : For magistrates’ court applications, where the means test was not passed. A refusal notice will be emailed.

Refused - ineligible: For Crown Court applications where disposable income exceeds the threshold. A refusal notice will be emailed.

IoJ results

Passed : The application meets IoJ requirements.

Failed: The application does not meet IoJ requirements.

Means test results