The contracts will be sent directly to crime providers and should be received within three weeks of the start date. Each provider will receive full instructions on accepting the contract in a covering letter, detailing how to return the signed contract to the LAA for countersigning. This new approach is part of the agency's efforts to ensure continued service despite technical difficulties. The finalised contracts are expected to commence on 1 October, and any provider who hasn't received their contract documentation by 21 July is encouraged to reach out to the LAA through the eTendering message board for assistance