As the development of driverless car technology continues, legal experts are advocating for a new law requiring the sharing of collision data held by autonomous vehicles. This legislation would enable individuals injured in accidents involving driverless cars to access vital information that could support their compensation claims. The Department for Transport (DfT) is currently consulting on safety regulations for these self-driving vehicles, which have become increasingly prevalent on UK roads with features that range from lane assist to full automation. Gordon Dalyell, from the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), emphasised the importance of keeping legal frameworks aligned with technological progress, stating “As driverless, or automated vehicle technology forges ahead, it is paramount that the law keeps pace so if people are injured and a driverless vehicle is to blame, they can seek redress.”

He further asserted that accessibility to data is crucial for justice, explaining “If someone is injured through no fault of their own, and a driverless car is involved, they must be allowed to see any data held on the vehicle as it could be vital to their claim for compensation, which will support them through their injury.” Mr Dalyell elaborated on the proposals where manufacturers holding data on these vehicles would have a duty to disclose this information to insurers and regulators. However, he insists this obligation should extend to injured individuals and their legal representatives as well, explaining “It must be shared so injured people are not left to fight huge companies for access to data that could be vital to proving a driverless car caused them harm.”

Additionally, APIL urges for measures to ensure that any relevant data needed for compensation cases is retained and protected from deletion, emphasising its potential importance as essential evidence.