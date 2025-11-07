With a strong background in both corporate and personal insolvency, Craig serves a diverse client base that includes office holders, creditors, directors, bankrupts, and many other stakeholders. He is known for his advocacy skills, frequently appearing before District Judges as well as Insolvency and Companies Court Judges.

In addition to his legal practice, Craig is a published author who has contributed significantly to ‘Tolley’s Insolvency’, updating the chapter focused on debtors’ bankruptcy applications.

Robert Brodrick, Chairman of Payne Hicks Beach, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Craig Parrett to the Partnership, further strengthening our commercial litigation offering. As our client base continues to grow and faces increasingly complex, cross-border challenges, Craig’s expertise in insolvency and restructuring enhances our ability to deliver a comprehensive, full-service solution to both corporate and private clients”