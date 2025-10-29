In what constitutes the largest crackdown on illegal working since records began, the UK's Immigration Enforcement has reported a staggering increase in arrests. Recent data shows that over 8,000 illegal migrants were apprehended as part of 11,000 raids conducted between October 2024 and September 2025, marking a 63% hike in arrests year on year. This significant rise follows the government's investment of £5 million into Operation Sterling, which focuses on targeting illegal workers across sectors such as takeaways, beauty salons and car washes.

As part of this extensive effort, more than 1,050 foreign nationals identified during these operations have been removed from the UK. The government is not only ramping up physical enforcement but has also announced an expansion of right to work checks to cover employers in the gig economy, where illegal employment has been prevalent. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating, "Illegal working creates an incentive for people attempting to arrive in this country illegally. No more."

The new legislation mandates that all employers, including those in casual and temporary employment, must verify the immigration status of their workers. Failure to comply could result in severe penalties, including prison terms of up to five years and hefty fines of £60,000 per illegal employee.

In conjunction with these measures, the introduction of mandatory digital ID by the end of Parliament aims to streamline the verification process, further tightening the net around illegal employment and making life difficult for rogue employers. Mahmood added, "Those found to be illegally working in beauty salons, car washes and as delivery drivers will be arrested, detained and removed from this country."

The measures reflect the government's broader strategy to manage immigration, reduce illegal work opportunities and protect the integrity of the UK's immigration system. A consultation period has been initiated to gather insights from businesses on implementing the new guidelines smoothly. Collaborations with platforms such as Deliveroo and Just Eat have also increased the effectiveness of ID checks and shared vital information to combat illegal working in the delivery sector.

Through actions like these, the government aims to restore order to the immigration system and discourage future illegal arrivals by addressing the underlying economic incentives that draw migrants to exploit the UK's labour market.