Courts service centres improving justice

The Courts and Tribunals Service Centres (CTSCs) were introduced through the HMCTS Reform Programme to modernise case management for digital services, streamlining processes and improving user access to justice. Call handlers and agents provide crucial guidance, ensuring court and tribunal users receive consistent support and information.

Service Centres form one of three pillars of National Services, alongside National Business Centres (NBCs) and Enforcement. There are currently five Service Centres across England and Wales, based in Stoke-on-Trent, Birmingham, Loughborough, Salford, and Newport. Prior to 2019, administrative tasks and case queries were handled by individual courts, often relying on paper-based processes that led to inconsistencies, inefficiencies, and increased risks of error. The move to centralised digital systems has significantly improved service delivery, reducing costs and providing users with greater visibility of their cases.

Benefits of centralisation

Centralising case administration has brought several advantages, including faster processing times, a more consistent user experience, and a single point of contact for legal professionals. Multi-skilled teams now handle various tasks across services, ensuring greater flexibility and allowing court-based staff to focus on local issues. The introduction of digital systems has also reduced reliance on paper, minimised postage costs, and provided real-time case updates for users.

Legal professionals and individuals can now manage their applications online, with instant access to case histories and quicker feedback on case outcomes. Acknowledging that some users require additional support, CTSCs continue to accept paper applications and offer multiple communication channels, including telephone and webchat support.

In 2024, Service Centres and National Business Centres handled over 2.8 million telephone calls, responded to over 519,000 emails, and processed more than 25,000 webchat messages. On average, calls were resolved within 14 minutes. Enhanced contact management systems enable better handling of enquiries and provide valuable data insights into service performance.

User feedback and case studies

User feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with over 73% of surveyed users expressing satisfaction with the service. One user noted: "Your staff were professional, polite, compassionate, empathetic and showed good listening abilities. They addressed my concerns and queries efficiently and effectively. Great service in emotionally trying times." Another commented: "Very helpful, polite and answered my questions and gave all the information needed very clearly and concisely."

A case study involving two Service Centre agents, Ryan and John, highlighted the impact of these reforms. They assisted a caller experiencing significant distress after a delay in processing his application. Through prompt action and direct communication with the court, they located the missing file and expedited the process. Ryan explained: "We soon found his file wasn’t where it was supposed to be, and the court were not aware of this. My team acted quickly to locate the file, while keeping him on board and calm. We contacted the court, where the judge understood the urgency of the case and granted an order. By taking initiative and having autonomy to make decisions we were able to make this happen quickly." He also emphasised the benefits of digital transformation, adding: "This gentleman’s case was an old-style paper case. However, if this had been a digital case what took five days to resolve, would have taken under five minutes."

Collaboration and future plans

Service Centres work closely with courts and tribunals to ensure seamless access to justice. Strong communication channels and clearly defined roles have enabled successful partnerships across the justice system. Looking ahead, future improvements include enhancing digital platforms, expanding the complexity of tasks handled by Service Centres, and assessing opportunities to centralise more services where appropriate. By continuing to evolve and refine the system, CTSCs aim to further improve efficiency and accessibility for all users of the justice system.