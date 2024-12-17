Courts reform to see quicker justice

Victims of crimes will experience a swifter path to justice under a major, once-in-a-generation reform of the criminal courts system, as announced today (12 December) by the Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood MP. This ambitious plan aims to address the current challenges within the criminal justice system, reduce the backlog of cases, and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable more quickly, ultimately contributing to safer streets and improved public confidence.

A Review to Address Record Backlogs

The independent review of criminal courts will be spearheaded by Sir Brian Leveson and comes in response to recently published statistics that reveal a growing backlog in the Crown Court system. The current Crown Court backlog stands at 73,105 cases – nearly double the 38,000 cases that were reported before the pandemic. This backlog means that many victims are facing prolonged waits for justice, with some trials now scheduled as far ahead as 2027. On average, victims have to wait approximately a year for a resolution, while those affected by serious cases, such as sexual offences, may have to wait over two years.

Shabana Mahmood, the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, acknowledged the scale of the issues facing the system. She stated: “The scale of the Crown Court crisis inherited by this government is unprecedented. Despite the efforts of judges, lawyers, and court staff, we simply cannot continue with the status quo.” She highlighted the necessity of implementing reforms that would strengthen the system and deliver on the government’s “bold Plan for Change” to make streets safer.

Mahmood further emphasised that victims deserve justice without unnecessary delays: “In many cases, victims are waiting years to see their perpetrator put before a judge, and we know for many victims, justice delayed is as good as justice denied.”

Innovative Solutions Proposed

The review will explore various innovative reforms to address these issues and streamline the courts system. One key proposal is the introduction of new “intermediate courts.” These courts would handle cases that are too serious for magistrates but not severe enough to warrant a Crown Court trial. Such cases would be overseen by a judge working alongside magistrates, thereby ensuring that these cases are resolved more efficiently.

Additionally, the review will explore empowering magistrates to handle a broader range of cases. By extending sentencing powers and reclassifying some offences, trials that would previously go to the Crown Court could instead be heard in magistrates’ courts. This idea builds on the earlier decision to allow magistrates to issue custodial sentences of up to 12 months.

The review will also investigate how technology can be leveraged to drive efficiencies within the Crown Court system. Implementing technological solutions could improve case management, reduce administrative backlogs, and help the system operate more effectively.

Addressing Systemic Challenges

Shabana Mahmood made it clear that these reforms are a vital part of the government’s commitment to maintaining safer streets, reducing the prison remand population, and addressing pressure within the prison estate. The reforms aim to alleviate some of the operational strain on the courts system and enhance overall efficiency.

Sir Brian Leveson, who will lead the review, acknowledged the scale of the challenge at hand. “I am pleased to contribute to the important task of seeking to address the very real difficulties facing the criminal justice system,” he said. Sir Brian highlighted that finding practical and innovative solutions would be necessary to achieve meaningful progress.

Government Commitment and Public Impact

These proposed reforms are part of the broader government commitment to the “Plan for Change,” which seeks to rebuild public confidence in the criminal justice system. This includes reducing backlogs, speeding up trials, and ensuring victims experience a fair and swift resolution to their cases.

By addressing the backlog and ensuring trials move through the system more quickly, these reforms aim to send a clear message to offenders: justice will be swift, and consequences will be enforced without delay. The measures are also expected to help reduce overcrowding in prisons and improve conditions in detention facilities.

Next Steps

The government has made it clear that this review is a critical milestone in its commitment to overhauling the criminal justice system. Sir Brian Leveson is tasked with delivering initial recommendations by Spring 2025, setting the stage for practical changes that could shape the future of criminal courts in England and Wales.

In summary, the proposed reforms seek to address the deep-rooted issues in the criminal justice system, prioritising efficiency, accountability, and victim support, all while committing to safer streets and a functioning, resilient judicial system.