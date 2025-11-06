HM Courts & Tribunals Service has provided details regarding the operating hours of courts and tribunals over the festive season. This year, temporary closures are set for specific dates including Wednesday 24 December 2025, Thursday 25 December 2025, Friday 26 December 2025, and Thursday 1 January 2026. On the other hand, some magistrates’ courts will be open on 27 December 2025 and 1 January 2026, but exclusively for remand hearings only.

On Wednesday 24 December 2025, the closures will affect only County and Family Courts, Crown Courts, the High Court, the Court of Appeal (including the Royal Courts of Justice and the Rolls Building) and several tribunals. However, magistrates’ courts and tribunal offices in Scotland will remain operational on that date. Notably, all offices in Scotland will close on Friday 2 January 2026.

During the Christmas period, hearings may be conducted in person, via video, or over the telephone, with the specific format confirmed in the hearing notice. It is also important to note that some smaller satellite courts and hearing venues may have additional closures outside these announced arrangements. For more information or to confirm the operating hours, it is advisable to contact the relevant court or tribunal directly.