Newly released statistics from the Ministry of Justice indicate that the Crown Court is experiencing an unprecedented backlog, with over 76,957 cases awaiting resolution. Simultaneously, the magistrates’ court is grappling with a staggering 310,304 outstanding cases. In light of this alarming situation, the Law Society of England and Wales is urging the UK government to invest in justice systems to effectively address and reduce these growing backlogs. Everyone ought to be able to access justice promptly, irrespective of their circumstances.

“Justice is a vital public service. Investing in our courts and tackling backlogs will maintain the world-class reputation of our justice system,” commented Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society. He stressed the importance of timely justice, saying, “Everyone of us should be able to access justice in a timely fashion regardless of background. But right now, thousands of victims, witnesses and defendants are denied this vital public service due to the slow speed of justice.”

Atkinson further highlighted the need for adequate court funding to alleviate the lengthy legal delays, suggesting that “sufficient funding of our courts and those who work within them could free them from the legal limbo caused by long waits.” He asserted that the government must commit to supporting crucial initiatives such as the Independent Review of the Criminal Courts and the Independent Sentencing Review, as well as reinforcing the legal aid system, which plays a fundamental role in ensuring fairness within the justice system.

“A fair and functioning justice system is a key reason why England and Wales is seen around the world as a jurisdiction of choice for people to resolve their disputes,” he added. Assurance of the quality and efficiency of our criminal justice system could bolster the UK’s standing as a global legal centre, an aspect deemed essential for the nation’s economy.

The figures speak volumes of the pressing need for reform; the Crown Court backlog swelled by 11% compared to the previous year, with 18,093 cases lingering unresolved for over a year. The magistrates’ court backlog has also surged, climbing by 13% since the previous year. As these delays accumulate, the challenge of accessing justice in a timely manner becomes increasingly difficult for many. The government's commitment to justice investment will not only enhance public faith in the legal system but is also vital for the overall health of the country’s legal framework.