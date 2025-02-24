Court validates service via WeChat in landmark ruling

High Court validates service of legal documents via WeChat

In a landmark ruling, the High Court confirmed the validity of serving legal documents through the social media platform WeChat. This decision marks a significant development in the realm of digital service methods, reflecting the evolving nature of communication in legal proceedings.

The case, Kenneth Price v. Douglas, centred on the challenges of ensuring effective service of documents when traditional methods prove inadequate. The applicant, Kenneth Price, faced difficulties in serving documents to the respondent, Douglas, whose whereabouts were uncertain. The Court was tasked with determining whether service via WeChat constituted sufficient notice of the proceedings.

The Court considered various precedents and statutory provisions, including Section 16(3) of the Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2008 and Section 7(5) of the Courts Act 1964, which allow for substituted service under certain conditions. The Court noted that the primary objective of service is to ensure that the defendant is made aware of the proceedings against them.

In its analysis, the Court referenced several cases where alternative service methods were employed, such as social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. These cases highlighted the judiciary's willingness to adapt to technological advancements to facilitate justice.

In this instance, the Court was satisfied that service via WeChat was effective, as evidenced by the respondent's subsequent appearance in court. The decision underscored the Court's broad discretion in permitting substituted service when traditional methods are impractical or impossible.

The ruling aligns with international trends, as courts in other jurisdictions, including England and Wales, have also embraced digital service methods. The decision in D'Aloia v Person Unknown & Others [2022] EWHC 1723 (Ch) was particularly noted for its innovative use of blockchain technology for service.

Ultimately, the Court allowed the appeal against the Circuit Court's previous order, deeming all documents served via WeChat as good and sufficient service. The Court further ordered that future documents continue to be served through the same WeChat profile and email, ensuring the respondent's awareness of ongoing proceedings.

This decision represents a pivotal moment in legal practice, as it acknowledges the potential of digital platforms to enhance the efficiency and reach of legal processes. Legal practitioners are encouraged to consider the implications of this ruling when dealing with cases involving difficult-to-locate parties.

