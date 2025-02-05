Court upholds sentence in case of perverting the course of justice

Court of Appeal upholds sentence in perverting the course of justice case

The Court of Appeal has upheld the sentence of Jamie-Lee Fox, who was convicted of perverting the course of justice in relation to a rape case involving her brother. The court rejected her appeal against a sentence of two years and eight months' imprisonment.

The case arose from events in July 2022, when Jamie-Lee Fox's brother, Matthew Fox, was charged with the rape of a woman in Peterborough. The victim, who was highly intoxicated, was found unconscious in an alleyway. Matthew Fox was caught at the scene, but he denied the charges.

Jamie-Lee Fox, along with her mother and cousin, attempted to pressure the victim into changing her account and withdrawing her complaint. This included persistent contact and offers of money to the victim and her ex-boyfriend, orchestrated by the family and a friend.

The court heard that Jamie-Lee Fox was a key player in these efforts, which involved direct communication with the victim via social media. She attempted to manipulate the victim's recollection of the events and suggested that her brother was innocent.

At sentencing, the judge considered the seriousness of the offence, the impact on the victim, and Fox's personal circumstances, including her health and responsibilities as a mother. Despite these factors, the judge concluded that an immediate custodial sentence was necessary.

On appeal, Fox argued that the sentence was excessive given her personal mitigation and the impact on her children. However, the Court of Appeal found that the original sentence was appropriate, given the gravity of the offence and the need to deter similar conduct.

The court emphasised the importance of protecting the integrity of the justice system and the vulnerability of victims in sexual offence cases. It noted that perverting the course of justice strikes at the heart of the legal process and undermines public confidence.

In dismissing the appeal, the court reiterated that the sentence reflected the seriousness of the offence and the need for a strong deterrent against attempts to interfere with the course of justice.

