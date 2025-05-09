The case of Yuk Ming Cheung v Office of Intercollegiate Services & Ors addresses intricate allegations related to judicial review proceedings from 2020 and 2021. The claimant, Mr Yuk Ming Cheung, lodged his claim after failing to secure a place in the land economy course at Downing College, Cambridge. Following multiple hearings and applications, the case involved declaratory relief sought against defendants including the Office of Intercollegiate Services and Downing College.

On May 9, 2025, District Judge Maddison delivered the latest judgment stemming from a March 11, 2025 hearing. During this session, the defendants aimed to strike out Cheung's claims or sought summary judgment, alleging the assertions had no reasonable grounds and were ultimately futile. In contrast, the claimant requested a variation to a previous order and an adjournment of the hearing. Notably, Cheung did not attend nor have representation during the hearing, which played a key role in the judgment outcome.

Both Ms Evans KC and Ms Colter, representing the defendants, provided solid arguments asserting that the claimant's case was devoid of merit. A significant point in the judgment pertained to the allegations made by Cheung, wherein he alleged misconduct on the part of the defendants, claiming that they had presented false evidence and misleading statements. The defendants, however, staunchly refuted these allegations and maintained that their actions complied with legal norms.

In evaluating the legal standards for striking out claims, the court referenced the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR), particularly CPR r. 3.4. This rule facilitates striking out a claim if it does not disclose reasonable grounds. The court ultimately asserted that Cheung's claims were baseless, lacking sufficient factual grounding to warrant continuation.

Another pivotal aspect examined was the issue of witness immunity, particularly concerning Dr Yunus, whose statements were crucial in earlier judicial reviews. The court upheld the principle that witnesses should not face claims regarding their evidence, precluding Cheung from pursuing allegations against Dr Yunus on this basis.

The judgment concluded that Cheung was not entitled to declaratory relief due to insufficient legal foundations for his claim. His arguments failed to demonstrate a compelling reason for the court to grant the requested declarations. Furthermore, it was established that there were no compelling reasons for the proceedings to move to trial considering the evident weaknesses in the claimant's assertions.

Consequently, the judgment resulted in the striking out of Cheung's claim under CPR r. 3.4(2)(a), granting the defendants summary judgment. The claim was declared entirely without merit, concluding that Cheung had ample opportunity to present his arguments but did not provide adequate evidence.

This case underscores the importance of grounding legal claims in recognised standards and serves as a cautionary tale about the stringent requirements necessary for asserting claims within the High Court system. Legal professionals and students alike should take note of the implications stemming from this judgment regarding witness immunity and the thresholds required for allegations of misconduct in judicial review settings.