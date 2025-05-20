In the High Court case Lloyds Developments Limited v Accor HotelServices UK Limited, heard by Mr Justice Constable, the critical issue of security for costs has been brought to light. The outcome of this ruling could reshape how courts evaluate alternative security options, particularly concerning "After the Event" (ATE) insurance policies. The dispute arose from disagreements about funding legal costs related to a hotel construction and management project in Glasgow, involving Lloyds Developments Limited as the Claimant and Accor HotelServices UK Limited as the Defendant.

Accor sought additional security for its costs, amounting to £1,162,336, to be deposited into court by Lloyds, which is currently in administration. Lloyds had previously deposited £2,000,000 as security and conceded to pay £617,336 but proposed using ATE insurance as an alternative to another court deposit. This request highlights ongoing procedural challenges and communication difficulties between the parties, which have proven crucial in the court's considerations.

Legal provisions, outlined in the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR), permit courts to require security for costs if there are legitimate concerns regarding a claimant’s ability to cover a defendant's costs, especially in cases of financial difficulty or jurisdictional issues. The court noted Lloyds’ circumstances satisfied these criteria due to its administration status and registration in Guernsey, thus allowing the court discretion to order further security.

The main focus of the ruling was the adequacy of the proposed ATE insurance as security. Historically, courts regard cash deposits as more secure than insurance policies, primarily because insurers may refuse to pay out under certain conditions. The Court pointed out the importance of ATE insurance ensuring sufficient coverage of potential costs while managing the risks for the defendant. Accor expressed reservations concerning the provisions within Lloyds’ ATE policy, particularly clauses regarding refusals of payment relating to future sanctions or allegations of fraud.

Ultimately, Mr Justice Constable determined that although ATE policies can potentially offer adequate security, the specific terms of Lloyds’ policy were currently lacking in sufficient safeguards. He advised that Lloyds should have an opportunity to amend its policy to address identified deficiencies to facilitate further consideration of the ATE insurance as an alternative to cash payments into court.

Moreover, the court acknowledged that limited communication had denied Lloyds the chance to provide a more appropriate insurance solution, meriting further interaction between the two parties.

The ruling in this case highlights the intricate nature of security for costs in litigation while examining alternatives like ATE insurance. It demonstrates a judicial commitment to protecting defendants from undue risks of non-payment while urging claimants to actively participate in the security process. The case emphasizes the crucial relationship between policy revisions and timely discussions, which may influence future standards of what qualifies as adequate financial security in legal proceedings.