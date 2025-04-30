On 30 April 2025, the High Court of Justice in England issued a significant ruling in Lufthansa Technik AG v Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems & Anor ([2025] EWHC 1034 (Pat)). The judgment, presided over by Mr Justice Leech, examined crucial aspects relating to profit calculations, the awarding of interest, and the risk of double recovery arising from concurrent legal proceedings in Germany and France.

At the heart of the case are Lufthansa's allegations of patent infringement against various defendants, notably Astronics, Safran, and Panasonic. This ruling follows a prior decision where the court had provisionally established a royalty rate for profits stemming from the infringement at 13%. Additionally, the earlier judgments identified a liability for profits totaling US $81,800 for Safran, while Lufthansa retained the potential to claim a higher sum of about US $567,800, dependent on overhead deductions and offset losses.

During the hearing on 20 March 2025, the court meticulously considered multiple issues, including the appropriateness of provisional findings, interest allocation, and the complexities of potential double recovery given ongoing proceedings in different jurisdictions. Both parties presented detailed submissions, with Mr Cuddigan and Mr Copeland focused on profit calculations, while Mr Purvis addressed interest specifics. The contentious aspect of double recovery was tackled by Mr Hall and Mr Acland, who discussed jurisdictional overlaps.

A particularly debated topic was whether to deduct all overhead costs or just incremental profits prior to determining liability. The court's decision concluded that only incremental costs should factor in, which subsequently impacted the liability for Safran concerning profits gained from infringement.

In terms of interest, the court confirmed its authority to award interest based on equitable jurisdiction, recognising it as a necessary form of ancillary relief. The ruling emphasised that judges often exercise discretion in favour of ensuring fairness in profitable infringement cases. This was highlighted by the court's stance that, despite the defendants contesting the awarding of interest, the underlying principle was clear—there was no justification for the defendants to unjustly benefit from the utilisation of Lufthansa’s intellectual property without proper compensation.

The court addressed the defendants' concerns regarding the potential for double recovery, recognising that claims across multiple jurisdictions could lead to Lufthansa securing unmerited compensation. It ruled that Lufthansa could not recover profits through foreign litigation if they had already been adjudicated in the current proceedings, emphasising the necessity of distinguishing claims from different jurisdictions.

Ultimately, the court mandated that Astronics is liable for US $2,148,625 at the US Prime Rate, Panasonic must pay US $3,424,307 under comparable terms, and Safran is obligated to pay £128,212, inclusive of a 2% uplift over the UK base rate. The ruling also denied the defendants' request for provisional profit awards, determining that it was unnecessary and would delay litigation given the clarity established by the presented evidence.

This landmark case highlights the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights amid increasing cross-border transactions, holding substantial implications for both patent holders and alleged infringers. As this area continues to develop, particularly concerning the enforcement of intellectual property across jurisdictions, further judicial clarity will be vital in shaping future claims and guiding decisions within this domain