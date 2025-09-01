The case PMC v A Local Health Board examined the judiciary's ability to protect vulnerable individuals from potential harm caused by public identification. Greg Cox, CEO of Simpson Millar, remarked that the judgment underscores the difficulty in balancing transparency with the protection of those at risk, stating “The balance between the Open Justice principle and the harms caused by identifying or disclosing information about vulnerable injured clients is a difficult one to strike." He further expressed delight at the ruling, emphasising its significance for vulnerable clients and commending the collaborative efforts of the Personal Injuries Bar Association and the legal team involved in the case. As this decision is set to influence future cases, it assures injured individuals and their families of greater protection in the legal process, reflecting Simpson Millar’s ongoing commitment to advocating for the rights of the vulnerable.