On 29 April 2025, the High Court of Justice in the UK made a pivotal decision in the case of Damian Leszczynski v Regional Court in Warsaw, Poland, affirming the earlier ruling that favoured his extradition to Poland for a robbery conviction dating back to August 2015. Mr. Leszczynski, who has lived in the UK since he was brought over by his parents in 2009, faces an outstanding conviction warrant that calls into question his rights under international law. District Judge Minhas had previously underscored that Mr. Leszczynski was considered a fugitive, and his extradition was necessary to uphold the UK's obligations to enforce foreign judicial decisions.

The High Court's ruling centred on significant arguments from Mr. Leszczynski’s legal representation, notably the claim that extraditing him would violate his rights as protected by Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which ensures respect for private and family life. Mr. Leszczynski's case was exacerbated by personal hardships, including his mother's recent loss of her husband and the increasing caregiving responsibilities he had taken on. His mother’s statements portrayed her ongoing health struggles and indicated Mr. Leszczynski was essential to her well-being. Nevertheless, the High Court ultimately concluded that these personal factors did not outweigh the considerable public interest in enforcing extradition.

Justice Morris, presiding over the case, acknowledged the relevance of Mr. Leszczynski's age at the time of the crime and the time elapsed since the offence. However, these considerations were not deemed sufficient to prevent the extradition. He emphasised the critical requirement for the UK to honour its international commitments concerning extradition treaties, indicating that failing in this regard would jeopardise confidence in the country's legal system.

The Court dismissed Mr. Leszczynski’s assertion that he was unaware of the educational requirements linked to his sentence in Poland, ruling that he had been adequately informed of these provisions at the time. Moreover, the Court assessed the conditions of his bail, which included a curfew and regular reporting to authorities. While these constraints limited his freedom, they did not outweigh the compelling public interest in proceeding with the extradition.

In conclusion, the High Court's judgement reaffirmed that the nature of Mr. Leszczynski’s offence, his outstanding sentence, and his status as a fugitive provided substantial grounds to uphold his extradition. The unanimous decision to reject the appeal has sparked ongoing discussions regarding extradition laws, human rights, and the challenges associated with international judicial cooperation. This ruling raises significant questions about the balance between individual rights and the imperative of legal obligations across borders