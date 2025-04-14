Court ruling on Bridgen and Hancock

On 14 April 2025, the King's Bench Division of the High Court delivered a significant judgment in the case of Andrew Bridgen v Matt Hancock. The dispute emerged from a tweet by Hancock, who labelled Bridgen's criticisms of Covid-19 vaccinations as "disgusting and dangerous" and related comments to the Holocaust, consequently leading to Bridgen accusing Hancock of defamation. The court's examination centred on whether Hancock’s tweet could be deemed defamatory and if Bridgen could substantiate his claim of “serious harm” to his reputation.

Both Bridgen and Hancock were Conservative MPs during the contentious discourse surrounding the UK’s vaccination programme. Bridgen had stirred controversy by suggesting that a consultant cardiologist described the vaccination campaign as "the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust," which prompted Hancock's strong public rebuke in the House of Commons highlighting the importance of condemning antisemitism.

The judgement was founded on the Defamation Act 2013, which requires claimants to prove serious reputational harm due to the statements made. Hancock attempted to dismiss the claim, arguing that Bridgen had not succeeded in proving a case of serious harm. His defence rested on the assertion of "honest opinion," positing that his remarks were expressions of belief that any reasonable person could have, free of malice.

Justice Collins Rice, presiding over the case, navigated the complex dynamics of political discourse and public reputation. She stated that Bridgen’s assertion of serious harm was not “unreal,” thus warranting further trial investigation.

In her ruling, she denied Hancock's application for summary judgment based on serious harm, stating that the evaluation must consider the nature of political speech and its potential impacts on public perception. The court acknowledged that calling a politician’s comments antisemitic could have severe repercussions on their reputation.

Justice Collins Rice emphasised the need for a complete trial to thoroughly investigate the evidence surrounding Hancock's honest opinion claim, asserting that justice requires a detailed examination of facts and motivations behind the statements made.

The Bridgen v Hancock case brings to light the delicate equilibrium between the freedom of political expression and safeguarding individual reputations in a democratic society. By refusing to resolve the matter before trial, the court set the stage for a detailed exploration of defamation claims in the context of contemporary political discussions. With upcoming evidential procedures, both parties are allowed to amend their pleas ahead of trial. The case’s outcome will likely influence future guidelines concerning acceptable political discourse and the legal limits regarding public health matters.