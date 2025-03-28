Court rules on unlawful detention at Heathrow airport

Background

The Court of Appeal recently ruled on the case of Hammad Tazeem, a Pakistani national, who was detained at Heathrow airport after his leave to enter the UK was cancelled by immigration officers. The case raised significant questions about the lawfulness of detention and procedural fairness in immigration decisions.

The Facts

Hammad Tazeem, aged 19, was granted leave to enter the UK for a course at De Montfort University. Upon arrival at Heathrow, immigration officers questioned his proficiency in English, leading to the cancellation of his leave and his detention. The officers doubted the authenticity of his English language qualifications, which he had used to obtain his visa.

During the interviews, Tazeem struggled to demonstrate his English proficiency, prompting the officers to cancel his leave and plan his removal to Pakistan. However, his solicitors intervened, and the removal was halted, leading to his release.

Judicial Review

Tazeem sought judicial review, arguing that the decision to cancel his leave was procedurally unfair, as he was not given a chance to address the concerns about his qualifications. The High Court agreed, finding the decision to cancel his leave unlawful.

The Appeal

The appeal focused on whether Tazeem's detention was lawful. The Court of Appeal considered whether the detention was justified under immigration law, given the procedural unfairness in the decision to cancel his leave.

The Judgment

The Court of Appeal held that while the initial detention for examination was lawful, it became unlawful once the decision to cancel his leave was made. The court rejected the argument that a 'period of grace' justified continued detention after the decision was made.

The court emphasised that detention must have a lawful basis, and procedural unfairness in the decision-making process rendered the detention unlawful.

Implications

This ruling highlights the importance of procedural fairness in immigration decisions and the limits of detention powers. It underscores the need for immigration officers to provide individuals with an opportunity to address concerns before making decisions that affect their liberty.

Conclusion

The Court of Appeal's decision serves as a reminder of the legal standards required in immigration procedures and the potential consequences of failing to meet them. The ruling may influence future cases involving detention and procedural fairness in immigration law.

