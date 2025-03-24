Court rules on liability in police officer's road traffic accident

Background of the Case

The County Court at Central London recently delivered a judgment in the case involving Mr David Doroudvash, a police officer injured in a high-speed traffic accident. The incident occurred when Police Constables Sehmi and Doroudvash were responding to an emergency call and collided with a vehicle driven by Mr Adam Tarnowski. The collision resulted in injuries to both P.C. Doroudvash and Mr Tarnowski, leading to a complex legal battle over liability and damages.

Initial Proceedings and Admissions

Following the accident, P.C. Sehmi was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The Commissioner of the Police for the Metropolis admitted liability under the Police Act 1996 in proceedings initiated by Mr Tarnowski, which settled before trial. Meanwhile, P.C. Doroudvash filed a claim against Mr Tarnowski's insurers, Zurich Insurance plc, under the European Communities (Rights against Insurers) Regulations 2002.

Zurich's Admission and Subsequent Withdrawal

Zurich initially admitted full liability for the accident. However, as the case progressed and the damages claimed by P.C. Doroudvash exceeded £200,000, Zurich sought to withdraw its admission of liability. This led to a series of legal maneuvers, including an application by Zurich to seek a contribution or indemnity from the Commissioner.

Legal Arguments and Statutory Provisions

The case hinged on the interpretation of the Civil Liability (Contribution) Act 1978 and the 2002 Regulations. Zurich argued that the Commissioner should contribute to any damages awarded, given the Commissioner's previous admission of liability. The Commissioner contended that the claims under the 2002 Regulations did not constitute the 'same damage' as required under the 1978 Act for a contribution claim.

Judgment on Zurich's Application

His Honour Judge Holmes ruled in favour of Zurich, allowing their application for a contribution claim against the Commissioner. The court found that the damage claimed by P.C. Doroudvash was the same as if he had sued Mr Tarnowski directly, thus satisfying the requirements of the 1978 Act. The judgment emphasised the practical implications of the 2002 Regulations, which allow insurers to step into the shoes of the tortfeasor.

P.C. Doroudvash's Application to Add the Commissioner

P.C. Doroudvash also sought to add the Commissioner as a second defendant, arguing that it was necessary due to the withdrawal of Zurich's admission of liability. The court considered the application under the Civil Procedure Rules, particularly the provisions relating to limitation periods and the addition of parties.

Outcome of P.C. Doroudvash's Application

The court granted P.C. Doroudvash's application, allowing the Commissioner to be added as a second defendant. The decision was based on the desirability of ensuring all potential liabilities were addressed in a single proceeding, particularly given the Commissioner's previous admission of liability in related proceedings.

Implications and Conclusion

This case highlights the complexities of liability claims involving multiple parties and statutory provisions. The judgment underscores the importance of clear statutory interpretation and the practical application of regulations designed to streamline personal injury litigation. The decision may have significant implications for future cases involving similar legal frameworks.

Learn More

For more information on data protection, see BeCivil's guide to English Data Protection Law.